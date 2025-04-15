New member

Apr 15, 2025
Dayton Ohio
Hello everyone. Glad to be apart of the crew, I recently just got a 2002 mustang. And I have some questions about the issues I’m having. I got the mustang after I wrecked my 94. I have a 2002 5 speed mustang now I’m driving. But I’m having issues with when I pull off the car jerks and rattles a bit up into 3rd - 4th gear. I’m not really sure the issue the guy told me I need a transmission mount. But I’m just curious what everyone else thinks about it. 213k on the dash
 

