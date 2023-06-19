Ive been enjoying the Mustang this season, before winter i had the battery, starter, and distributor replaced. The car has been firing right up, until a few days ago. I went to start it and got that single click, and then power would be cut for a bit. As in'd turn the key and accessory power was GONE. Id come back and try again and ACC power would be back and id try to start the car and get the one click- power off again for a bit.



I did the trick of jumping the solenoid and would get the one click at the solenoid. I read some forums, watched some videos and figured the solenoid was the culprit. Went and got a Solenoid at advance auto parts (Car Quest I think. The one i took out was motocraft) Did the swap and got in the car, turned it on and VROOM started right up. I was incredibly relieved.



I turned the car off, and went to fire it up again and then *click.* The solenoid seems to have gone bad INSTANTLY. As i mentioned every time the car has started it fires right up, there's nothing wrong with that sequence



I'm not a mechanic nor would i really call myself an amateur and i dont know where all my grounds are located (would need pictures). The starter is a high-torque one from LMR (if that matters) The odds that two solenoids would be defectively bad in the same way seems very low. The solenoid isn't hot, no smoking or burning etc... I opened up the solenoid i took off and nothing seemed burnt or obviously messed up.



I could get another solenoid to repeat the issue for 20 bucks. Though if i have to ill replace the solenoid, start the car and proceed to drop it off at my mechanic if i can't get it figured out here. Idk if this solenoid is toast now or not. if it's bad after one good start then i have a big electrical problem.



Thanks everyone