New to the Mustang family

Greetings All:
I'm a new member of the Mustang family. For some background, I'm a recently reformed life-long MOPAR SRT owner. I'm retired Army, an amateur auto detailer and love being active in the car show scene.
I just acquired my new 2024 Mustang GT Premium, Bronze Edition and couldn't be happier with my decision. I'm open to leaning more about the community and maintaining my car.
Thanks.
