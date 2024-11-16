New to the Mustang family

SaberWolf

SaberWolf

Member
Nov 16, 2024
1
3
13
North East Kansas
#1
Greetings All:

I'm a new member of the Mustang family. For some background, I'm a recently reformed life-long MOPAR SRT owner. I'm retired Army, an amateur auto detailer and love being active in the car show scene.

I just acquired my new 2024 Mustang GT Premium, Bronze Edition and couldn't be happier with my decision. I'm open to leaning more about the community and maintaining my car.

Thanks.
 

Attachments

  • 1000001561.webp
    1000001561.webp
    1.2 MB · Views: 4
  • Like
Reactions: LILCBRA, Noobz347 and 89ripper

  Sponsors (?)


