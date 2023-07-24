P0010, P0020, P0102, P0135, P0155, P0443, P0446, P2008 Error Codes - Help Needed (Electrical)

The car was running perfectly well, but I took out the high beam fuse and tarted it up to go to the autoshop to get a new fuse, but as soon I started the car up check engine light came up and the car went into limp mode. I noticed I had taken out a relay in order to take out the fuse which I ended up putting back in the wrong direction, so it popped up 20 codes, but when I got that sorted it popped up 8 codes, I tried to rese the ecu by disconnecting the battery, It was fine after that but the issue came back, now I dont have a check engine light but the car is in limp mode the car has a JLT cold air intake and 410 gears the car was tuned for 93 octane but is running the stock tune now. How do I fix this and what is causing the issue? I have a hunch that it is something related to the fuse box but cannot figure out what.