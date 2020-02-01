Nicks fast back conversion

horse sence

Nov 29, 1999

Nov 29, 1999
we have had this sitting for quite a while now . Decided to do a fast back conversion . I marked where to cut and let Nick have at it . This one will be from start to a finished car in candy apple red with white shelby stripes
FB_IMG_1580605103264.jpg
20200201_111217.jpg
20200201_111215.jpg
20200201_111235.jpg
20200201_112208.jpg
 
Ah yes, the old dream Shelby style stang!
I Still covet that old girl.
Will be fun to to see you paint this one.
 
The last one i built i used everything i could find that was original ford ,that is hard to do now .
Took it to a fairly big event here ,i kept seeing some guy in a black cow boy hat looking in side and out of it ,when he crawled under it i decided to talk to him ,it was Shelbys crew chief haha !
He said he looked it over well and then he asked me if it was real or not ,i showed the display board in front of it that said replica . He told me we did a very good job and he couldnt tell if it was the real thing or not . I didnt get to talk to Shelby his self ,we had gone to dinner when he showed up ,Steve Davis told me Shelby told him we build some fantastic cars ,i had two on display ,made me feel real good .
I will have to see if i can find my pics of the two cars
 
For some reason i cant find a lot of my car pics or even one of the red fast back . The black GT is the car that beat my red one in almost all the car shows it was in ,it was. Direct match for my black GT fast back ,they were both concourse restorations
20200205_125521.jpg
20200205_125424.jpg
the white one was a toy although it was a real GT
20200205_125344.jpg
my Torino GT 428 4 speed ,originally candy apple red ,i painted it grabber green
20200205_125327.jpg
i even had a concourse 27 model T . Just a few of around 200 cars i have had ,and i wish i still did .
20200205_125307.jpg
 
