Nicks fast back conversion

The last one i built i used everything i could find that was original ford ,that is hard to do now .

Took it to a fairly big event here ,i kept seeing some guy in a black cow boy hat looking in side and out of it ,when he crawled under it i decided to talk to him ,it was Shelbys crew chief haha !

He said he looked it over well and then he asked me if it was real or not ,i showed the display board in front of it that said replica . He told me we did a very good job and he couldnt tell if it was the real thing or not . I didnt get to talk to Shelby his self ,we had gone to dinner when he showed up ,Steve Davis told me Shelby told him we build some fantastic cars ,i had two on display ,made me feel real good .

I will have to see if i can find my pics of the two cars