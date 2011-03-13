NikwoaC's "Commitment Issues" Engine Build

NIKwoaC

NIKwoaC

中國製造
10 Year Member
Oct 31, 2006
5,500
914
214
Chengdu Province
#1
Well, I've been on StangNet now 5 years, and of all the stuff I've done with my car, I don't think I've ever done a progress thread. So now I'm finally doing some serious stuff with the engine, I thought I'd document it for your personal enjoyment.

Without boring you guys with a wall of text, the idea for this build is that I don't really have an idea. Thus, the thread title. The one thing I do have my heart set on is a set of Twisted Wedge 205s. Outside of that, I do have some ideas on the direction I want to take with the intake, cam, fuel system, etc, but it probably won't be hammered out for a week or so. Stay tuned.

For now, I'm tearing apart the bottom end for a very basic clean up with some new rings and bearings. I don't want to put a lot of money into it right now, because this engine will be replaced in a year or so with a stroker of some sort, be it 302 based, 351 based, factory block or aftermarket block, I don't know. Commitment issues, remember?

NUFF TALK, LETS GET TO IT!

DSCN0195.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
THIS is why I'm constantly telling people NOT to run equal-length shorties. I've tried two different types of motor mounts and various methods of shimming, and I STILL have contact, both on the passenger side K member AND on the steering shaft. I will never buy another set of equal length shorties. They are a huge PITA, and and the performance gain over standard shorties is pointless.

Anyway, you can see in these pics where the headers contact.

DSCN0186.jpg


DSCN0187.jpg
 
#16
I really like your car too. best looking fox body ever made (I.M.O.). I was gonna convert my aero to a 4 eye before I
decided to just go ahead and put the 68 headlights on it.

I'd go w/ the 351. Better rod length/ratios, and for what you gotta do to get 350+ inches on a 302, its already there w/o even touching the windsor.
and if you're gonna buy a kit, I don't have to tell you, the only cost difference between 347 and 408 is the cost of the core engine.

or keep the 5.0, stroke it to the size you want, and Buy those edelbrock 2v Cleveland heads, and make it a boss 302 clone.
 
#17
Thanks for all the compliments guys!

Celeb said:
Nice pics and nice shoes!

Added to http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/761371-official-progress-threads-thread.html
Click to expand...

I love me some slip ons! And thanks for sticking my thread in there.

Mustang5L5 said:
So that's what you look like huh? Interesting....

:)
Click to expand...

Expecting more... Or LESS? Haha. I thought you guys would enjoy that pic. :nice:

tannerc91gt said:
Love that car though, and the Purdue flag
Click to expand...

All hail to the Old Gold and Black!

stykthyn said:
finally doing that LSx swap like we've been suggesting?!!?
Click to expand...

styk> :nutkick: <Nik :D

For those of you asking about the 351, the answer is yea, that is probably the direction I ultimately go in. The only reason I would ever go with a 8.2" deck motor is if it was something unique, like 363ci or bigger. I was reading about a guy who managed to get 400ish ci in an aftermarket block by running a big bore and an offset ground crank. How cool would that be? Everyone would just assume it was a 347 or something, when really I was packing 50 more ci. rubhands

Anyway, the stroker won't happen until I have the drivetrain in place to support it. No way will my current trans and rear end handle a 400 inch motor. One step at a time, it'll happen.
 
#20
Heads off!

DSCN0214.jpg


DSCN0215.jpg


DSCN0217.jpg


Pistons out...

DSCN0223.jpg


DSCN0224.jpg


Bare block!

DSCN0229.jpg


Check out all the junk...

DSCN0225.jpg


DSCN0226.jpg


DSCN0227.jpg


DSCN0228.jpg


Back on the hoist...

DSCN0233.jpg


And in the trunk! Haha, I have no truck, so this'll have to do. Off to the machine shop tomorrow!

DSCN0234.jpg


DSCN0235.jpg


I'll clean this up tomorrow...

DSCN0236.jpg


DSCN0238.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MadSquirrelTech
Progress Thread Evolution of the 'Hudson Heap' plans (87 GT)
Replies
29
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
MadSquirrelTech
Fox Build ideas for the 'Hudson Heap' (87 GT)
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MadSquirrelTech
MadSquirrelTech
B
Progress Thread 1980 Notch build - autocross w/occasional trips to the drags
Replies
15
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Creomod
Rust on valve
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Creomod
Creomod
Chythar
SN95 Issues with Cervini's Ram Air Hoods in the rain?
Replies
2
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Chythar
Chythar
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu