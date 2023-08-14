Hey everyone I bought a roller a couple years ago and my mom had a rebuilt engine in her fox didnt drive it much. The engine is a 302 bored to a 306, tfs aluminum heads, B cam, Holley systemax intake, t5 tranny. She parked it one day and it just sat there. Recently her house insurance made her get rid of it, I couldn't get it ruining in the time I had so I pulled the engine and took it home. I slowly replaced all the gaskets and painted the block etc. I few months ago I tried to start the car and it turned on but wasnt ruining right. Pulled the heads and the valves were leaking pretty bad. Took them to a local shop and had the heads rebuilt. put everything back together and wont even try to turn on. I checked compression and had 0 lbs on both sides. I pulled everything off today and the spark plugs and valves on the heads look brand new. Like I didnt even crank the car. What would cause no compression? IM getting spark and fuel pressure. I have mostly everything off right now besides driver side head and timing cover.