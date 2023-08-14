Engine No compression

Andresquintana.mma

Andresquintana.mma

Active Member
Nov 28, 2014
166
17
28
#1
Hey everyone I bought a roller a couple years ago and my mom had a rebuilt engine in her fox didnt drive it much. The engine is a 302 bored to a 306, tfs aluminum heads, B cam, Holley systemax intake, t5 tranny. She parked it one day and it just sat there. Recently her house insurance made her get rid of it, I couldn't get it ruining in the time I had so I pulled the engine and took it home. I slowly replaced all the gaskets and painted the block etc. I few months ago I tried to start the car and it turned on but wasnt ruining right. Pulled the heads and the valves were leaking pretty bad. Took them to a local shop and had the heads rebuilt. put everything back together and wont even try to turn on. I checked compression and had 0 lbs on both sides. I pulled everything off today and the spark plugs and valves on the heads look brand new. Like I didnt even crank the car. What would cause no compression? IM getting spark and fuel pressure. I have mostly everything off right now besides driver side head and timing cover.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AeroCoupe
Engine Roller Rocker to Valve Retainer Interference - Possible Source of Valve Train Noise
Replies
11
Views
745
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
S
Electrical Lost all power after trying to start
Replies
13
Views
479
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Creomod
Holding valves up
Replies
7
Views
640
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Creomod
Creomod
GSXR1216
Electrical Loosing all electrical power intermittently?
Replies
17
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
G
Resolved URGENT HELP!!
Replies
18
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Gilroy gonzales
G
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu