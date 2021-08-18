No crank no start

C

Chad21D

New Member
Feb 27, 2020
12
0
1
Michigan
#1
I first had a theft light on and had a no crank no start problem but just got the theft light off today and still no have the no crank and no start I first thought it was the theft light engaging the pats and not allowing me to start the car but that’s not the issue. If someone could point me in the right direction that would be great.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Need more info, does the car have a killswitch? Did you try removing the ground cable for 5 mins. then hooking it up and retrying to start? How many volts does the battery show (should be over 12). Have you been having trouble with your starter prior to this? Are your battery terminals in good condition? How's the wiring to the starter? (Sometimes these get cut by rubbing against the wheel (Astro Van Issues).
Maybe the ignition starter relay went bad (Relay #4).
Check for blown fuses, Fuse #3 (40A) - Controls Starter Motor Relay, Ignition Switch. Also fuse 4, 5
There's another fuse box in the driver's footwell. There check fuse #6 (20A) - Controls Starter Motor Relay also.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Potomus Pete
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Resolved 1996 PATS help needed
Replies
5
Views
225
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Bajaboy
B
S
Crank no start, I’m stumped!
Replies
9
Views
468
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Stangaddict
S
J
Car Diagnosis
Replies
3
Views
74
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Noobz347
Noobz347
J
Electrical How to disable PATS 1998 3.8L
Replies
5
Views
2K
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Pontisteve
P
9
1995 5.0 just cranks
Replies
1
Views
137
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu