No crank no start

Need more info, does the car have a killswitch? Did you try removing the ground cable for 5 mins. then hooking it up and retrying to start? How many volts does the battery show (should be over 12). Have you been having trouble with your starter prior to this? Are your battery terminals in good condition? How's the wiring to the starter? (Sometimes these get cut by rubbing against the wheel (Astro Van Issues).
Maybe the ignition starter relay went bad (Relay #4).
Check for blown fuses, Fuse #3 (40A) - Controls Starter Motor Relay, Ignition Switch. Also fuse 4, 5
There's another fuse box in the driver's footwell. There check fuse #6 (20A) - Controls Starter Motor Relay also.