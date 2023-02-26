Engine No injector pulse!

B

Britt vanegas

New Member
Feb 26, 2023
2
0
1
1986 5.0 has spark but no injector pulse. Has 12 volts on red wire on injectors. Tps is 1 volt closed. Tried changing computer = nothing. Tried new Distributor nothing.
Fuel pump is brand new tank is brand new. Car has fuel pressure. Car has gas. Tried noid light on injector and got nothing. Any help would be appreciated!!!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
1987 mustang fuel pump issues.
Replies
3
Views
348
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Bullitt347
Digital Tuning Any Holley Dominator experts in here?
Replies
0
Views
274
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bullitt347
Bullitt347
BigSlappy
Fuel No Fuel but Fuel Pump Turns On
Replies
23
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
BigSlappy
BigSlappy
F
Electrical 1989 mustang no injector pulse
Replies
20
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
92Rustang
Engine Crank no start.
Replies
35
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu