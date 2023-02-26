Britt vanegas
1986 5.0 has spark but no injector pulse. Has 12 volts on red wire on injectors. Tps is 1 volt closed. Tried changing computer = nothing. Tried new Distributor nothing.
Fuel pump is brand new tank is brand new. Car has fuel pressure. Car has gas. Tried noid light on injector and got nothing. Any help would be appreciated!!!
