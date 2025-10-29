Electrical Stumped No Start...

Here's the deal. 86 5.0 that's been converted to mass air that will not start. It has a PMS for tuning and the weird thing is, if you just touch the throttle it immediately shows WOT on the PMS. I've checked everything. TFI, PIP, TPS, Plugs and so on. TPS reads exactly as it should at the sensor and all the way right down at the EEC. Obviously the WOT is why the car won't open the injectors to start. Even tried a different EEC, shows the same thing. Tried without the PMS hooked up, same deal. All fusable links have been checked, no broken or pinched wires. It's baffling. Why is it going to WOT even though the TPS works exactly like it should voltage wise. All grounds are good as well.
I've also followed the crank no start thread and tried those suggestions. Redid the injector harness and check the salt and pepper shakers too.
Any help would be appreciated.
 

Did the car ever run with this harness installed and a MAF EEC?

What I'm asking about is whether the mass air conversion wiring has ever been tested and verified?


What are your other mods?
 
Yup car ran fine with the MAF conversion. H/C/I, blower. 36lb with matching meter, tuned with a PMS. Only thing I noticed that was off was when checking ohms from injector terminal to injector body, there is nothing. When doing injector terminal to terminal, the resistance is fine. Car sat for a few years and now won't start.
 
