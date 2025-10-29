Here's the deal. 86 5.0 that's been converted to mass air that will not start. It has a PMS for tuning and the weird thing is, if you just touch the throttle it immediately shows WOT on the PMS. I've checked everything. TFI, PIP, TPS, Plugs and so on. TPS reads exactly as it should at the sensor and all the way right down at the EEC. Obviously the WOT is why the car won't open the injectors to start. Even tried a different EEC, shows the same thing. Tried without the PMS hooked up, same deal. All fusable links have been checked, no broken or pinched wires. It's baffling. Why is it going to WOT even though the TPS works exactly like it should voltage wise. All grounds are good as well.

I've also followed the crank no start thread and tried those suggestions. Redid the injector harness and check the salt and pepper shakers too.

Any help would be appreciated.