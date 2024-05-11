rehoward
1989 5.0 convertible has been sitting for two years outside. I put a new starter in because that was the reason the car wasn't driven.
Cranked the engine over just fine but now no spark. What is a likely reason the spark has disappeared? How do I go forward in testing? Can I check voltage at the coil and if so which terminal is supposed to be hot? Distributer looks fine. No water or condensation all clean and dry. Ignition switch? What do you all think is likely to do this from just sitting.
Randy
