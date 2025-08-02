Noisy LCA

I had my 03 mach1 looked at by a mechanic and I mentioned a loud clunking noise over cracks/bumps, coming from the rear/center. He mentioned he had my LCA on his Mustang and the LCAs are the culprit. I've replaced most if not all suspension parts and bushings.
It's pretty annoying. They're about 4-5 years old, don't think they've seen more than 5k miles.

I have a pair of 79-04 Mustang Pro Street Chrome Moly Lower Control Arms

Why would this be happening? and how to resolve?
 

#2
I would consider the lowers in your link to be some of the worst for a street driven Mustang.

Urethan bushings at both ends in a 4-link, are a really good way to promote suspension bind.

I would look for a better set of lowers; Something with Delrin or a hem joint at one end. Others may have other suggestions but I'm thinking Kenny Brown or Maximum Motorsports.

Are you still using the stock uppers? How old are those?
 
