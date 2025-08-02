crazyone64
I had my 03 mach1 looked at by a mechanic and I mentioned a loud clunking noise over cracks/bumps, coming from the rear/center. He mentioned he had my LCA on his Mustang and the LCAs are the culprit. I've replaced most if not all suspension parts and bushings.
It's pretty annoying. They're about 4-5 years old, don't think they've seen more than 5k miles.
I have a pair of 79-04 Mustang Pro Street Chrome Moly Lower Control Arms
Why would this be happening? and how to resolve?
