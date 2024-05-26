Howdy, I'll try to stay succinct.The background:I have an 84 convertible LX with a carbureted blueprint 306. Bought it 5 years ago from PO who dogged theout of it, pretty sure.After bringing it home, I found cold start to be an issue.Found the oil to smell like gasoline and it was overfilled. (Had an inappropriate eddy 750)Replaced the carb, replaced spark plugs, changed oil (eddy 650 avs2, tuned using O2 sensor and gauge.)Car now runs AWESOME like a scalded dog and actually was pretty scary on the skinny tires.Next week I try to start, and it took a lot of cranking with choke open to start.Next week, I need carb cleaner to get it started. (Only driven maybe 50-100 miles over a couple weekends)I check spark plugs, and they appear to be oil fouled already. I needed the car for a weekend (dad coming to town and needed a ride) so I threw new sparks in again temporarily.Ran great again for that weekend, then quickly fouled and causes cold start.I don't remember the numbers, but I'd done a compression test, and all cylinders seemed good.Current:Other stuff happened, and now it's been sitting for 2 years in my garage.Decided to try a leakdown.4 24% 8 25%3 22% 7 16%2 25% 6 22%1 20% 5 19% *note: I had to hold the crank with one hand on the ratchet, as the test on this cyl would blow the piston down and the valves would open.Photo of my tester, followed by a photo of my plugs. Plugs have not been run in 2 years, and have maybe 100 miles on them. Placed in order of the cylinders.I don't wrench professionally, and as stated in my story here, not even at an amateur level very often.So when I see these results, all I can do is try to guess what they mean based on other people's situations on the internet.Thanks a lot to those who offer their knowledge and experience freely on the internet. Hopefully you can guide me.