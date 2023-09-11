Off idle studder

Just bought the 89 GT, I've been waiting to post after I get some diagnostic done. But today it fixed itself for a few minutes.
This has a studder off idle that feels like an imbalance in the rotating assembly. Today after work I warmed it up for 3 mins and headed home. It drove perfect, no studder no shutter or vibration. 4 miles home from work and at my last stop from home before shifting into second gear the idle went up to about 2k and CEL went on... so now it's back to studder off idle. Luckily I just got my obd1 reader from Amazon last night so I'm goi g to assume the code for the high idle will be in there. I'm not looking for someone to give me some kind of guess. I more or less just wanted to get this down before I forgot the scenario. I'm old!! I'll be back with some codes and an introduction along with the story of this rig.
 

Quick rundown of the car. I just bought it a couple weeks ago. 89Gt manual.
EFI no deletes except AC compressor.
It needed new license plates and registration but it would not pass emissions. Was 400/200 max HC at idle and 1200 HC at 2400rpm.
I gotca set of factory 19lb injectors and had them gone through.
I installed new plugs,njectors, changed throttle body and plenum gaskets. Replaced all vacuum lines under plenum from tree out. New thermostat, fan clutch, h20 sensor, new distributor, new o2 sensors, new fuel filter, new 130a alternator, new circuit breaker for alternator, new starter solenoid, new batter cables new iac, did baseline reset and then retested emissions, it passed with flying colors, 92/200 HC at idle sovthey did not check at 2400 rpm. It has always had this studder off idle. Until today for a few minutes. It feels like a vacuum leak shake to me. I just bought a smoke machine so that will be done soon. Anyone care to point me in any direction? I have any and all tools available to me. I have a very experienced automotive background, however a tuner or "that guy" I am not.
 
