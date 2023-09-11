Off idle studder

Just bought the 89 GT, I've been waiting to post after I get some diagnostic done. But today it fixed itself for a few minutes.

This has a studder off idle that feels like an imbalance in the rotating assembly. Today after work I warmed it up for 3 mins and headed home. It drove perfect, no studder no shutter or vibration. 4 miles home from work and at my last stop from home before shifting into second gear the idle went up to about 2k and CEL went on... so now it's back to studder off idle. Luckily I just got my obd1 reader from Amazon last night so I'm goi g to assume the code for the high idle will be in there. I'm not looking for someone to give me some kind of guess. I more or less just wanted to get this down before I forgot the scenario. I'm old!! I'll be back with some codes and an introduction along with the story of this rig.