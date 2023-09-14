Oil Pan Gasket/ timing Chain

Hi Guys,
i am goin going to be doing a cam/timing chain following by oil pan gasket...i have a few questions:
1) what order should i do these in? i have a one piece gasket for the oil pan as i am doing this with engine in and engine raised 5 inches off mounts...
2) woulld you replace the oil pump/ pick up tube even though your having no issues but while you in there type thing?
thanks in advace!
