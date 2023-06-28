Water Pump Replacement w/ New Gasket on Water Pump Backing Plate 351C

Mustang Don
Aug 19, 2019
- 31
- 2
- 8
I had to replace my water pump. I removed the water pump and discovered a backing plate on the water pump is also a timing chain cover. This cover came loose from the engine block so I knew I had to replace the gasket. I pulled the harmonic balancer cleaned the old gasket material from the backing plate and applied a new gasket. This cover has a U-shape gasket at the bottom which sits on the oil pan. I can not get this U-shape gasket installed. It just doesn't fit. Does anyone out there have a trick to get this U-shaped gasket to fit?