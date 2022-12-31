OK, first post, probably a weird on

S

shadowen

New Member
Dec 31, 2022
3
0
1
40
Texas
So...I basically just lucked into a 1990 Mustang 5.0 GT.

I know almost nothing about what I've got other than it's got a half-cage, 3.73 gearing, larger fuel injectors, race pump (may have had a Procharger or Supercharger on it at some point)....

Anyway; I have a lot to learn about this car when it finally gets here, no idea what I'm going to do with it yet to be honest...
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

newfiestang
95 GT getting Trickflow upper engine kit and more after 20 years parked, help required.
Replies
26
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
96pushrod
96pushrod
C
Engine Intermittent no start
Replies
6
Views
633
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
claypoolxx
C
N
Paint and Body Body Surface Rust.. Need Help.
Replies
17
Views
680
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
A
Electrical Help Me, Help My Fox ! 1990 Wiring Assistance please ?
Replies
3
Views
735
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
evintho
evintho
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
699
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu