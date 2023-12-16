P0175 2003 mustang gt

Bought the car off of my brother in law. He has never been able to fix it and I figured it was simple enough, come to find out we still can't seem to fix the issues. The car runs pretty rough even at idle and if you don't let it warm up and you start to drive it will bog down pretty bad and then just take off. He has unfortunately done the parts cannon and replaced just about every sensor on the engine including the o2's, he has also took it to two shops and they don't seem to have a clue either. They have also checked for vacuum leaks and found nothing. The DTCs its throwing are P0175 and every now and then P1152, these are hard to get to come back on only after a lot of driveing but you can tell the car is not right at all. Were both at a lost. I can video or attempt to show anything that might help out.