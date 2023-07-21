1990fox306
New Member
-
- Jan 13, 2021
-
- 4
-
- 0
-
- 1
So I have my entire car prepped for paint, since I am changing the color. I bought a gallon of paint that says it is ready to spray. Do you think that one gallon will be enough to spray the car, engine bay, and all the jambs?
The car was resprayed some time in the past to be this pearl white but they did a job and I am changing it to calypso green metallic.
It's a 1990 Fox GT
The car was resprayed some time in the past to be this pearl white but they did a job and I am changing it to calypso green metallic.
It's a 1990 Fox GT