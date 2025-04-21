Parking brake cable

78 Mach1

78 Mach1

Advanced Member
Feb 17, 2022
268
364
73
German Valley, Illinois
#1
I installed an 8.8 out of a 1995 Explorer in my 78 Mustang II. I’m finally getting around to getting the parking brake to work. I ordered the 1995 Explorer cable so the brake end would match up properly. But now I’m trying to figure out how to connect to the original Mustang II brake handle. I still have the original M II brake cable. But don’t have the bracket that went from the handle end to the cable. And quite honestly, can’t remember what it looked like. Was it the typical 1/4 round lip looking bracket that hooks into the cable with the part round lip and then a hole on the other end that the handle end snaked through? If someone has a picture of this piece, that would help me come up with an idea for fabricating my own piece to connect the MII handle to the Explorer cables.

Thanks for your help in advance.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scrapla347
Parking brake cable
Replies
2
Views
135
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Scrapla347
Scrapla347
L
1978 Mustang II Cobra Brake Booster Source ?
Replies
4
Views
537
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Blackhawkxx
Blackhawkxx
Blue Thunder
Aluminum non-metric brake calipers for use on 11" granada rotors?
Replies
9
Views
889
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
65ShelbyClone
65ShelbyClone
R
8.8 rear end for '67 coupe, shortened - next steps
Replies
2
Views
194
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
GOvert
G
W
Resolved Parking Brake Issues
Replies
22
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Scrapla347
Scrapla347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu