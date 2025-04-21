Parking brake cable

I installed an 8.8 out of a 1995 Explorer in my 78 Mustang II. I’m finally getting around to getting the parking brake to work. I ordered the 1995 Explorer cable so the brake end would match up properly. But now I’m trying to figure out how to connect to the original Mustang II brake handle. I still have the original M II brake cable. But don’t have the bracket that went from the handle end to the cable. And quite honestly, can’t remember what it looked like. Was it the typical 1/4 round lip looking bracket that hooks into the cable with the part round lip and then a hole on the other end that the handle end snaked through? If someone has a picture of this piece, that would help me come up with an idea for fabricating my own piece to connect the MII handle to the Explorer cables.



Thanks for your help in advance.