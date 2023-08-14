Brakes Parking Brake Issues

Aug 12, 2023
When I bought my 93, the parking brake had no resistance on the handle when engaging. Got underneath and found the parking brake cable bracket was broken allowing one cable to move freely. The bracket in the driveshaft tunnel that connects the cable from the handle to the left and right rear drum cable.
Replaced that bracket and adjusted rear shoes but I have to pull the parking brake handle all the way up before it starts to engage brakes. And it barely bites.
There was no slack in the cables at the bracket so I assume there is no stretch in the cables.
I didn’t see any other adjustment points. Am I missing something?
 

