Hey Everyone,
I have a 1990 Notch that I plan to rebuild the 5.0. I will be boring and replacing pistons to make it a 306. What is an acceptable brand/part number for the pistons for a average BUDGET build? This is not going to be a race engine, just a weekend cruiser. Probably a small cam and some head work.

Thanks,

Mike
 

You could post up a want add in the classifieds on here and other forums as new pistons are getting pretty expensive. Do you think you need to bore the block or can it just be honed where you can reuse the stock pistons and just re-ring them?
 
