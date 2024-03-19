Piratemike
Hey Everyone,
I have a 1990 Notch that I plan to rebuild the 5.0. I will be boring and replacing pistons to make it a 306. What is an acceptable brand/part number for the pistons for a average BUDGET build? This is not going to be a race engine, just a weekend cruiser. Probably a small cam and some head work.
Thanks,
Mike
