Progress Thread Plasma 1993 vert

1

1775usmarine

Member
Aug 18, 2025
2
1
13
Indiana
#1
So my fox is named Plasma as I was using some of the funds I got donating plasma to buy parts. Once my house sells will use those funds again for restoration costs. I'm looking at a 5 to 7yr time frame from today to be completed.

I have already acquired an 8.8 rear, AOD trans, a good 302 block for $50, 70mm throttle body, Flotek 180 heads, Comp Cam 212/218 cam, new front seats, black carpet, and other various odds and ends.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Boydster
SOLD SOLD!!!! 1993 Notchback Roadracer For Sale. She's a beast!
Replies
0
Views
469
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Boydster
Boydster
M
SOLD 1993 Ford Mustang GT
Replies
4
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Middleagecrisis
M
M
Mag’s 86 Vert build thread
Replies
3
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
magnum517
M
M
Progress Thread Monkeybutt2000's 89 vert build thread- Back on track
Replies
422
Views
64K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
pearlnotchback
SOLD For Sale 92 Mustang Notchback Complete Rebuild in 2019
Replies
9
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Steel1
Steel1
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu