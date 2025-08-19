1775usmarine
Aug 18, 2025
- 2
- 1
- 13
So my fox is named Plasma as I was using some of the funds I got donating plasma to buy parts. Once my house sells will use those funds again for restoration costs. I'm looking at a 5 to 7yr time frame from today to be completed.
I have already acquired an 8.8 rear, AOD trans, a good 302 block for $50, 70mm throttle body, Flotek 180 heads, Comp Cam 212/218 cam, new front seats, black carpet, and other various odds and ends.
