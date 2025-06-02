please help 87 mustang megasquirt 2 idle problems

Jun 2, 2025
hello everyone i have a 87 gt it has the megasquirt 2 ecu trick flow intake aluminum heads ( not sure what type ) 1.6 roller rockers f cam y shape pistons alum radiator msd distributor . when i got it was told it has a base tune needs to be tuned but she wont stay running while o2 sensor heats then it loops idle up and down air fuel goes from 13.3 13.4 to 20.4 21.2 .22.3 back to 13 to 12 to 19 to 12 in a matter of seconds she will smooth out a bit after warm up but drivability is not there she surges like she wants full trottle or should i say like she wants to run, low speed bucking is bad help what could be problem
 

Unplug idle air control valve and see if idle smooths out. I had to set my idle control valve to " inverted " in the basic settings for my car to start to idle correctly. Also, make sure you don't have any vacuum leaks. A member here, thats way too busy now, tuned my car years ago. With a car like that you'll really need to start from the basics. Just like hooking up MS for the first time. A basic tune will get the car started but will take time to get functional on your own. Make sure the wideband settings are correct and the injector size matches yours in TS.
 
hello everyone i have a 87 gt it has the megasquirt 2 ecu trick flow intake aluminum heads ( not sure what type ) 1.6 roller rockers f cam y shape pistons alum radiator msd distributor . when i got it was told it has a base tune needs to be tuned but she wont stay running while o2 sensor heats then it loops idle up and down air fuel goes from 13.3 13.4 to 20.4 21.2 .22.3 back to 13 to 12 to 19 to 12 in a matter of seconds she will smooth out a bit after warm up but drivability is not there she surges like she wants full trottle or should i say like she wants to run, low speed bucking is bad help what could be problem
it shouldn't be relying on the wideband at start up, are you able to post your tune? are you relying on what's on the ecu or have you looked at the tune on your laptop?
 
