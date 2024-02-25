Please help code P0720 car idle bad black smoke

We have got a 2000 ford mustang v6 throwing the code P0720 and the car is idling like crap then stalls out or hard to keep running and blowing black smoke. A little history with this car....We bought it for a little bit of nothing, we thought it was just the security key that was the problem because it didn't have one when we bought it. yes we made sure the car wasn't stolen before we bought it but that is all we did so not only the key problem but we replaced the ccrm, the pcm put a battery on it and finally got it running but now we are at the P0720 code and blowing black smoke and running bad... please help an pleeeaassssseee don't say its junk or not worth fixing...unless that's true