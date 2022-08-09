Progress Thread Project v6 What?!?!?!: 95 Saleen v6 Sport

Well, I've done a thing. I have been on the hunt for a 94-95 (mainly 95) Saleen v6 Sport for many years (2006). The reason I wanted a 95 was because in 1994 Saleen ended the project and less than 10 were made on the 1995 model year. Finding such a unicorn was not easy to say the least. In November of 2020 I finally tracked one down and it wasn't in the greatest shape, which meant it was perfect for me. After 21 months of negotiating, well lets be real, I gave a firm offer and every time they came back with a new offer I gave them my original firm offer and eventually we agreed to my firm offer :).

Let me present to you my 1995 Saleen v6 Sport! Thanks to @95steedamustang for grabbing this for me since he was closer than me. I think he now has squirrel syndrome with this car, because I keep getting pictures of stuff he keeps find on it (don't stop!).

IMG_5431.jpeg
IMG_5433.jpeg
IMG_5434.jpeg
IMG_5437.jpeg
 
There used to be a silver 94 V6 convertible that lived like 1/2 mile away from me. I saw it all the time parked on the street when I went that way. It disappeared about 7-8 years ago but I did see it a few summers ago driving down one of the main roads in the area. I am not sure if they moved or sold the car. It is pretty worn out now or was the last time I saw it. I hope to run across it some day again......

Are these cars serialized?
 
TIGGER said:
There used to be a silver 94 V6 convertible that lived like 1/2 mile away from me. I saw it all the time parked on the street when I went that way. It disappeared about 7-8 years ago but I did see it a few summers ago driving down one of the main roads in the area. I am not sure if they moved or sold the car. It is pretty worn out now or was the last time I saw it. I hope to run across it some day again......

Are these cars serialized?
They are not serialized.
 
Mustang5L5 said:
Is the interior just standard v6 stuff? Is it at least the decent v6 interior or the base, BASE
Model stuff?
They are basic v6 base cars. I mean they have power windows and stuff but base seats for sure. This one has base black interior. I will be doing upgrades. I want to stick with the time upgrades so it’ll be fun.
 
TIGGER said:
I thought I read somewhere that the V6 cars were supercharged? Or am I just dreaming?
That’s correct, Saleen advertised them as being supercharged. However as consistent as Saleen was, only a very tiny amount got a supercharger installed. This was not one of those cars (sadly). On the flip side, I actually own the correct Vortech Supercharger kit for the 3.8L Mustang, so that will be getting installed.

The rumor is, Saleen didn’t install many because they had issues with detonation due to not being able to tune the ECU. With this being 2022, I plan on running either a Holley Dominator or MegaSquirt MS3. I like adding features the cars didn’t come with, like TPMS, Traction Control, Live 4G LTE ECU datalog and control, etc.
 
The car is currently going through preservation mode right now. @95steedamustang has been taking panels down to metal to remove any bondo and sealing the car up to prevent any future rust while it goes into storage to wait its turn. He also got the powerful v6 running!

IMG_5485.jpeg


I was able secure documentation to prove this is truly a Saleen v6 Sport, so that made my week, I had zero doubts but having the paperwork to prove that is even better. This car even in the rough shape it is in, is the most "complete" v6 Sport I have seen. Most are missing things like the tail light covers, or suspension pieces, or the white face gauge cluster. This car has every piece but the supercharger (which I have though).

68142107412__7A86F2D0-0552-45B9-8F52-4583600A4A7C.jpeg


First up is to deal with this roof.

68191395022__8CBFAA72-468F-4BDE-B8C7-BB838B64C268.jpeg
 
