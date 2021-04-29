Progress Thread Project PMOR: 97 Saleen S281 #19 build

SorsCode

SorsCode

10 Year Member
Jun 10, 2003
937
307
93
St. Louis, MO
Long time member of StangNet and many other forums over the years, but never really did build threads. Time to change that. I have been a long time Saleen fan and have collect parts for over the past 20 years. Starting in 2019 I decided it was time to find a project car, I wasn't looking for a mint car, I wanted something I could put my own twist on it but keeping the styling Saleen intended. Well in February an opportunity opened up to purchase a 97 S281 #19. This car was a project someone started a few years ago and wasn't really going anywhere. This car is at @95steedamustang (Kevin) shop in TN, I mean how lucky can someone get right, and he used to own it at one point. Kevin and myself will do periodic updates as the car progresses. Some of the photos I'll be sharing will be before I purchased the car, but shared to my by Kevin.

For now here are some photos of the condition before we started the build.

PMOR = Pull Me Over Red
IMG_4780.JPG

IMG_4180.JPG
IMG_5024.JPG
IMG_5057.JPG
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users

  • Sponsors (?)


SorsCode

SorsCode

10 Year Member
Jun 10, 2003
937
307
93
St. Louis, MO
The original person who started this build decided to order all new Saleen parts from Saleen. Well they don't fit like they used too (Original wasn't great either). Here is the fitment attempt. Decision was made to use the original spoiler at that time and the newer bumper.


97 #19 Saleen (123).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (125).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (122).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (127).jpg
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users
SorsCode

SorsCode

10 Year Member
Jun 10, 2003
937
307
93
St. Louis, MO
More stripping and prepping.... Unfortunately the drivers fender is aftermarket and the prior owner decided to keep it. This will change in the near future as I'm working on locating a good factory original replacement.
97 #19 Saleen (169).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (171).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (181).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (192).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (197).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (198).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (199).jpg
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: 3 users
SorsCode

SorsCode

10 Year Member
Jun 10, 2003
937
307
93
St. Louis, MO
Well, it's time to say goodbye to the radio antenna hole in the fender since the fender is going to bare metal to be worked. While at it, lets just get rid of the weak 4.6L V8 and T45 while we are at it. Also time to say goodbye to all the suspension.

97 #19 Saleen (207).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (213).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (215).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (222).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (206).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (225).jpg
97 #19 Saleen (234).jpg
.
 
  • Like
  • Wow
Reactions: 2 users
95steedamustang

95steedamustang

I tend to be on the ocd side…
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,455
4,314
164
East TN
SorsCode said:
I'm going to do my best to try and do weekly updates. Last week was a little crazy.
Click to expand...
Man you ain’t kidding. This car was one of the worst I’ve bodyworked. Every dang panel needed major work. And the former owner made it worse by not being capable of making a good decision.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
95steedamustang

95steedamustang

I tend to be on the ocd side…
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,455
4,314
164
East TN
This poor car has been in the actual shop
Less time than any Ive done. 100% because the previous owner was the worst “build a car owner” I’ve ever worked with on one of these. Now it has one of the best owners @SorsCode …who actually knows car stuff and how to handle a project of this level. So it didn’t take long to get out of purgatory and inside. Next steps are to simply make it looks like the others!!!!
A7B90425-2E3E-4F6D-9A4E-55AC3A81CA58.jpeg
902DD53D-2C97-47E3-9BA4-E63BB1C86D62.jpeg
C1CB0125-C05C-4453-B4E8-C4605DE1F8B9.jpeg
46238269-5C60-41D5-9C3C-7568205DCBF5.jpeg
EFFB3C97-B0F6-4E29-B010-AE7EE44CEED7.jpeg
ABFCFB9C-AD29-4A02-ACA5-F54C95E7450D.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

still married haven't seen testicles in years
10 Year Member
Jun 7, 2012
1,731
1,515
164
Little Elm, TX
That's some serious paint and body there... from a hard top in red, to a black convertible, back to red hard top, back to black convertible! You really are a magician!

Also, what do you mean by "the worst “build a car owner”"? Like kept changing the plan, didn't pay on time?
 
95steedamustang

95steedamustang

I tend to be on the ocd side…
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,455
4,314
164
East TN
bird_dog0347 said:
That's some serious paint and body there... from a hard top in red, to a black convertible, back to red hard top, back to black convertible! You really are a magician!

Also, what do you mean by "the worst “build a car owner”"? Like kept changing the plan, didn't pay on time?
Click to expand...
Yes. All those and more!!!
 
SorsCode

SorsCode

10 Year Member
Jun 10, 2003
937
307
93
St. Louis, MO
@95steedamustang Whoa! It's inside! Thanks for the kind words. This has been an awesome project so far. Almost doesn't feel right to have it in the same post with yours the way it is today. There is going to be another load of goodies coming your way in July.... Just need to track down one more important piece first. Sorry no spoilers
 
  • Winner
Reactions: 1 user
SorsCode

SorsCode

10 Year Member
Jun 10, 2003
937
307
93
St. Louis, MO
More work on the rear bumper, drivers side and lining things up. The bumper pictured is not the original. It is the one you order today from Saleen and the drivers side front fender is aftermarket.

97 Saleen (414).jpg
97 Saleen (415).jpg
97 Saleen (419).jpg
97 Saleen (422).jpg
97 Saleen (427).jpg
97 Saleen (438).jpg
97 Saleen (439).jpg
 
  • Love
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SorsCode
Progress Thread Project v6 What?!?!?!: 95 Saleen v6 Sport
Replies
61
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
SorsCode
SorsCode
MineralMan
Convertible Top Replacement SN95/NewEdge
Replies
1
Views
461
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
Mycelus
SOLD [Minnesota] 2014 Ford Mustang GT | Grabber Blue | 6MT Coupe
Replies
1
Views
514
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
Mycelus
Mycelus
6
Progress Thread 68 Fastback Build Thread=> Rebuild to Restomod
Replies
8
Views
611
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
68 Fstbck
6
F
Cobra & Mach 1
Replies
35
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Monkeybutt2000
M
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu