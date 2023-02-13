Pulley misalignment

I have an '05 Mustang 4.0 V6 with 37,000 miles on it. This was my son's car that we purchased for him when he graduated from the Police Academy. He was killed in the line of duty in 2012 and we decided to keep the car but be rarely drive it. Recently we took it out for a drive and noticed a noise under the hood which turned out to be the serpentine belt. I replaced the belt, started the car but it was making squeaking noise. Upon further inspection I fine the pulleys do not line up with the crank pulley. Any idea what is going on?