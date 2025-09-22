Just need a little sanity check. Changed out heads for a new set of aluminum ones with roller rockers. Put in a solid lifter and used my adjustable pushrod to get the tip centered on the top of the valve stem and then tightened the poly lock finger tight to take the slack out. Turned the engine over a few times and got a real nice mark dead center on the valve that is about .080" wide. Measured the push rod and it was 6.26" long.



What I'm concerned with is the pre load. I know some people tighten the poly lock 1/2 a turn when measuring the push rod length with a regular lifter and a checker spring, but I wouldn't imagine doing that with a solid lifter. I've also heard people say you need add .050" to your measurement when using a solid lifter to acount for the lifter preload. Where im getting hung up is, how much am I supposed to tighten the poly lock if I order a set of pushbrods that are .050" longer than my measurement? Or am I doing something wrong?