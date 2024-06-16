Hi all,I’m having a noisy valvetrain on both banks more noticeable at idle.I hope someone with the same setup as mine could give me some tips about what lifter preload you’re using.170 cc Twisted wedge, TFS stage 1, pro magnum chrome moly 1.6 rocker arms mounted on 7/16”-20 ARP studs.I have a maximum of 1/2 turn after zero lash. I didn’t realized up until now that the 7/16-20 studs give different preload than the 3/8-24 studs due to number of threads per inch being different.My ride don’t se any track action so hardly sees upper power band.I read that the chrome moly rockers are noisier that the aluminum ones please what is your opinion?I also read in some Chevy groups that many people set the lifter preload to 0.050” - 0.060” which is at least a full turn of preload with the 7/16-20 studs without any issues with open valves or things like that and they go 450-500hp without any problems, is that for real?So what lifter preload you guys recommend to have a smooth and quiet valvetrain without risking on floating or non closing valves? Or is there really nothing to do to alíviate that clacking noise?I checked the roller/valve tip contact pattern and it seems to be well centered so that is good.Thanks for the help