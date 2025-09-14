67 Mustang Ignition Switch Wiring Diagram needed

Michaelell
New Member
-
- Sep 14, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
I am in need of (#1.) A wiring diagram that will help to identify wiring under my dash for a 67 Fastback. Upon investigating to replace the entire ignition switch, there is a wire broken off at the ignition switch terminal plug. I think it is the small 16 ga. Blue with Red stripe wire that broke from this same terminal.
(#2.). I do have the 3 tabbed chrome bezel that threads onto the switch, and ordered the socket wrench tool to tighten it to the dash, but There must be a part (support bracket) that is missing to hold the switch securely to the dash. A photo would be great!
Thx in advance for any help you send me. Michaelell Austin, Tx
(#2.). I do have the 3 tabbed chrome bezel that threads onto the switch, and ordered the socket wrench tool to tighten it to the dash, but There must be a part (support bracket) that is missing to hold the switch securely to the dash. A photo would be great!
Thx in advance for any help you send me. Michaelell Austin, Tx