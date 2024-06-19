Rear brakes options with SSBC Force 10 Kelsey-Hayes Brakes

N

NotMyStang

Dirt-Old 20+Year Member
Oct 14, 2003
28
1
4
#1
I was wondering what rear brakes everyone was running with their Kelsey-Hayes 4 Piston Front Brakes. For my 67, I currently have the most cost-effective Force 10 kit, which is the KH 4 4-piston calipers on 11" rotors and Turbo-Coupe single-piston calipers on 10.5" rotors for the rear. When I ran the numbers for brake bias, I came up with 79.1%, which seems off.

Is anyone running 2015-17 GT calipers or 2005-2014 Mustang rear calipers (both using MustangSteve's brackets)? The front to rear Bias appears to be more variable than the SSBC kit.

1718816840956.png
1718816940290.png
1718817008301.png


Calculator:

thanks.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

NotchedGarage
Progress Thread 88 Notched Fox
Replies
11
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
KRUISR
Looking for Parking Brake Cable Options
Replies
4
Views
985
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
1320stang
Spent 3 hours trying to figure out converting my jelly jar M/C to a dual reservoir M/C on my a-code '65 disc/drum
Replies
17
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
GOvert
G
D
Brakes Wilwood 4 Lug Brakes on 1990 Mustang GT
Replies
23
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
AvalancheSVT
For Sale 97 Cobra with built 99 cobra drivetrain
Replies
3
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
AvalancheSVT
AvalancheSVT
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu