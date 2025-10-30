Rear diff rebuild opinions

Question is on the posi unit carrier - is Yukon LSD fine for my needs or should I use the old OEM unit ( it has 3.27 gears on it ) . I am not made of money , lol . price for quality labor in my area is $600 to do the rear . I can get a new Yukon LSD for $350 online. Motorsport gears $210 , bearing install kit $110 , lube and modifier $50 , new cover and gasket , $40 , axel bearings ,$50 .
94 5.0 automatic - stock engine - convertible - 120k miles - I want some torque from stop driving around town . I am going to go with 4.10s ( I had 3.73 in an 89 and was not happy )
 

#2
You want to do it on a budget?
I'd get the ford gears and lube/friction modifier, have them installed on your stock t-loc.
Your still.stock engine won't kill the stock t-loc,as I got over 300k miles on mine and I leave two black stripes all the time.
 
