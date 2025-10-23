Rear disk brake caliper parking brake adjustment

Can someone please help me. I am trying to adjust the parking brake on my 9" rear that came out of a 1980 Granada. I have tried everything and I am about to give up. Please tell me what I am doing wrong.
I guess I need step by step instructions.
I set the travel on the lever to 1/8 of an inch. And then when I try to bleed the brakes the lever goes back to full travel and I have no parking brake. Thanks Mike
I guess I need step by step instructions.
I set the travel on the lever to 1/8 of an inch. And then when I try to bleed the brakes the lever goes back to full travel and I have no parking brake. Thanks Mike