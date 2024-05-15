Suspension Rear driver side sits lower than rear passenger side...?

91GTstroked

15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2007
Hey everyone,

I just replaced the front struts and rear shocks and quad shocks. I went with Monroe oe spec struts and shocks. Quad shocks are Gabriel. I also installed new tires.

I just took it for its first drive and it drove very well. Definitely an improvement. Then I noticed that the rear driver's side sits above 1/2" lower than the rear passenger side.

I know this is a common problem. The car has stock springs and the lower isolator on the driver's side looks broke. Think this could be the problem?

It's a 90 7 up convertible with 36k original miles, but it looks like it lived a rough life.


PS: For all I know it was already like this before the suspension work.
 

#2
The shocks will not be the reason for the car sitting crooked....
If its not from damage, its probably a worn spring.. or your isolator...
Most cars have a driver only for most of its life, so the drivers side will be the side to sit lower, power window will be the side to go bad, etc...
I like your car...
DSCF1396.JPG
 
