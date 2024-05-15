91GTstroked
15 Year Member
-
- Jun 14, 2007
-
- 435
-
- 238
-
- 63
Hey everyone,
I just replaced the front struts and rear shocks and quad shocks. I went with Monroe oe spec struts and shocks. Quad shocks are Gabriel. I also installed new tires.
I just took it for its first drive and it drove very well. Definitely an improvement. Then I noticed that the rear driver's side sits above 1/2" lower than the rear passenger side.
I know this is a common problem. The car has stock springs and the lower isolator on the driver's side looks broke. Think this could be the problem?
It's a 90 7 up convertible with 36k original miles, but it looks like it lived a rough life.
PS: For all I know it was already like this before the suspension work.
