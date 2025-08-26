Rear end catch can? Anyone? Bueller?

DadLife0724
Mar 22, 2024
- 12
- 3
- 13
Decided to make my own catch can for the rear end, until I can come up with a couple hundred bucks to get a nice setup. Roast me, or throw me some suggestions. Seems to work so far. Haven't had it at WOT yet due to roads being wet during test drive. My only concern is the hose pulling off of the rear end. It does have slack so it can adjust during suspension travel. I wonder if it's enough slack.
P.S. Don't mind the clownish strut tower cover. That was previous owner who thought it was a good idea to paint random interior parts blue.
