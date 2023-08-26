I am going to try to lower my rear end enough to " make " some brake lines for it.. Hoping to unbolt shocks then lower it all the way it will go... If its not enough I will remove the rear since I seem to LOVE doing things twice..
My question is if I lower it down, should I loosen up the bolts to the upper and lower control arms to prevent any binding in the bushings??
Thanks for any thoughts here....
