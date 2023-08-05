Rear Sway bar seems a bit low?

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
3,506
1,977
143
Florida
I was pleased when the stock rear sway bolted up to my new Steeda lower control arms, but it seems a bit low to me?
Its been installed in the same configuration as it was on the stock LCA/ 7.5" rear end, " bending from the LCA towards the ground"..
any thoughts here?
Pics of it on the 7.5" / stock LCA and with the steeda LCA/ 9" rear end....
DSCF1399.JPG
DSCF1400.JPG
DSCF1206.JPG
 

