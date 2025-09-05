Replaced brake pads. All four corners brakes are locked up

The car has 240k miles. The pads on both the front and back were extremely worn down.
After I replaced the front ones, they are completely locked up. I replaced the back ones, and with the car up in the air in drive it wants to die because they are dragging so bad. Is it possible I have 4 bad calipers?
 

I think it more likely that you ended up with some fat pads or the calipers didn't get pushed down correctly.

I'm thinking we need a lot more info and probably some really good pics of what you have going on.

Part numbers for your replacement pads as well as good description of your install process would help too.
 
Noobz347 said:
I think it more likely that you ended up with some fat pads or the calipers didn't get pushed down correctly.

I'm thinking we need a lot more info and probably some really good pics of what you have going on.

Part numbers for your replacement pads as well as good description of your install process would help too.
I had the special tool for the rears, it was pretty difficult to get them down. The front I had to use a c clamp and channel locks to twist the clamp hard enough to get one of the pistons down on each side. I lubed up the slide pins and they seemed to move freely. Brake pad part number for front is PD804M rear is PS627C
 
They should all be the same in this section but... What year?

Did anything get galled up during the push and pry and twist efforts? Was the cap off of the M/C?

Did you try bleeding any of them?
 
Noobz347 said:
I'm going to move this [up] one forum since yours are the same as GT.

We'll get more eyes on it too.
Noobz347 said:
They should all be the same in this section but... What year?

Did anything get galled up during the push and pry and twist efforts? Was the cap off of the M/C?

Did you try bleeding any of them?
2003. I took the cap off while I compressed them. Visually, everything looks fine. I made sure and put lubricant in all the necessary places. I have not tried bleeding them
 
