Replaced brake pads. All four corners brakes are locked up

Michael sommers
Member
-
- Mar 25, 2020
-
- 86
-
- 5
-
- 8
The car has 240k miles. The pads on both the front and back were extremely worn down.
After I replaced the front ones, they are completely locked up. I replaced the back ones, and with the car up in the air in drive it wants to die because they are dragging so bad. Is it possible I have 4 bad calipers?
After I replaced the front ones, they are completely locked up. I replaced the back ones, and with the car up in the air in drive it wants to die because they are dragging so bad. Is it possible I have 4 bad calipers?