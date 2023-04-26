Repro Window Stickers

Mustang5L5
That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
-
- Feb 18, 2001
-
- 40,168
-
- 15,848
-
- 224
I'd like to purchase a window sticker for my car. Right now it seems there are two sources.
and
The difference being $60 for the Marti sticker and $80 for the Fordshowparts. Does anyone have examples of each? I'd like to see what is the better product, because $20 difference for a piece of paper is a lot. My concern is if they are both complete, and have the correct dealer info and such from where I bought my car.
I'm leaning Marti for obvious reasons.
Marti Auto Works - Reproduction Window Stickers
Reproduction Window Stickers for your Ford, Lincoln or Mercury vehicle
www.martiauto.com
and
Window Stickers
Authentic Ford/ Lincoln/ Mercury reproduction window stickers. Available for 2007+ Ford/ Lincoln/ Mercury vehicles & 1987-1997 Ford Mustang.
fordshowparts.com
The difference being $60 for the Marti sticker and $80 for the Fordshowparts. Does anyone have examples of each? I'd like to see what is the better product, because $20 difference for a piece of paper is a lot. My concern is if they are both complete, and have the correct dealer info and such from where I bought my car.
I'm leaning Marti for obvious reasons.