Repro Window Stickers

Notice the FORD one is solid white and blue but the Marti and Richie ones are different shades which looks nicer in my opinion. More authentic looking.

The Ford one is a 1991 car, the Marti is a 1993 car and the Richie one is a 1995 car.

I wonder if the appearance differences are how they really looked during the time period the specific car was built or if the Ford one or the others are not actually correct. If that makes sense?

I would be curious if someone had a Marti/Richie window sticker for a 1991 or a FORD window sticker for a 1993/1995 to see if they are consistent or not…

It would make sense that Ford would change the coloring during the years. Curious how correct these actually are now that we see big differences in them. Is it the manufacture or just the difference in years the cars were produced. It would be crazy if Ford isn’t reproductions them properly and outsider vendors are.

I like the Marti and Richie ones better.