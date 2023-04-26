Repro Window Stickers

That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
I'd like to purchase a window sticker for my car. Right now it seems there are two sources.

Marti Auto Works - Reproduction Window Stickers

Reproduction Window Stickers for your Ford, Lincoln or Mercury vehicle
www.martiauto.com

and

fordshowparts.com

Window Stickers

Authentic Ford/ Lincoln/ Mercury reproduction window stickers. Available for 2007+ Ford/ Lincoln/ Mercury vehicles & 1987-1997 Ford Mustang.
fordshowparts.com fordshowparts.com


The difference being $60 for the Marti sticker and $80 for the Fordshowparts. Does anyone have examples of each? I'd like to see what is the better product, because $20 difference for a piece of paper is a lot. My concern is if they are both complete, and have the correct dealer info and such from where I bought my car.

I'm leaning Marti for obvious reasons.
 

This is the FORD reproduction
IMG_0479.png
 
I ordered the Ford one last year. It's exactly like the factory window sticker. It did take a solid four months for it to arrive. The info at the bottom was included on mine - it was kind of cool to see that it was originally sold through a dealer about 30 minutes from where I live. (I'm the 2nd owner.)

At the time I ordered the window sticker, there was an option to add a frame. It was kind of pricey for something like $50, but the sticker is a weird shape and I figured it was easier to just add it in than hunt one down at Michael's or Hobby Lobby, or worse yet have to pay or build a custom frame. When they sent me an email that mine was shipping out, I noticed that the frame wasn't listed in the email. Within minutes, I received a full refund for the frame. Apparently the only frame they supply now is for the newer rectangular windows sticker dimensions.
 
WhiteCobra95 said:
I ordered the Ford one last year. It's exactly like the factory window sticker. It did take a solid four months for it to arrive. The info at the bottom was included on mine - it was kind of cool to see that it was originally sold through a dealer about 30 minutes from where I live. (I'm the 2nd owner.)

At the time I ordered the window sticker, there was an option to add a frame. It was kind of pricey for something like $50, but the sticker is a weird shape and I figured it was easier to just add it in than hunt one down at Michael's or Hobby Lobby, or worse yet have to pay or build a custom frame. When they sent me an email that mine was shipping out, I noticed that the frame wasn't listed in the email. Within minutes, I received a full refund for the frame. Apparently the only frame they supply now is for the newer rectangular windows sticker dimensions.
I had mine laminated at staples for a few bucks so it doesn’t tear or wrinkle.
Also makes it very easy to display at shows without causing damage.
 
WhiteCobra95 said:
it was kind of cool to see that it was originally sold through a dealer about 30 minutes from where I live. (I'm the 2nd owner.)
I did a Marti report on my car a few years back and found it was sold through a dealer about 10 miles away. I wanted to drive there to take a picture in front, but unfortunately it closed and they turned it into a mall.

I'm actually the 2nd owner of my car. I have the first owners info, but she's an 80-85 year old lady living in a retirement community in Florida. Not sure i should bother her.
 
Notice the FORD one is solid white and blue but the Marti and Richie ones are different shades which looks nicer in my opinion. More authentic looking.
The Ford one is a 1991 car, the Marti is a 1993 car and the Richie one is a 1995 car.
I wonder if the appearance differences are how they really looked during the time period the specific car was built or if the Ford one or the others are not actually correct. If that makes sense?
I would be curious if someone had a Marti/Richie window sticker for a 1991 or a FORD window sticker for a 1993/1995 to see if they are consistent or not…
It would make sense that Ford would change the coloring during the years. Curious how correct these actually are now that we see big differences in them. Is it the manufacture or just the difference in years the cars were produced. It would be crazy if Ford isn’t reproductions them properly and outsider vendors are.
I like the Marti and Richie ones better.
 
Here is an original 1993 window sticker…
This is also consistent with the repros of that year and forward.
After some really quick and basic research, It Seems Ford changed the appearance after 92 and all the repros are on-point which is good to know. Afterall we wouldn’t expect anything less from these manufacturers.
IMG_6657.jpeg
 
You can get window stickers from Ford Performance. All years from 79 except 97 to 06. I know because I called them for my 02 Q400 yesterday.
 
I already attempted to get a sticker from Ford Performance and had a bad experience. Was 9-10 months of waiting and never got one. The delay was fine with me, but communication was terrible. When I checked on status, I was always told “shipping next week”. I’d wait 2-3 weeks, ask again and get another excuse and “shipping next week”. Then another month would go by.

Eventually they just stopped responding to me completely, so I got my money back.

So unless there is some very compelling reason that their sticker is better than others, I will likely not use them again.
 
