After a 9 year pause, I'm finally finishing my 396 stroker 91 Mustang. Got it to fire up for the first time, but it was leaking fuel where the flex nylon fuel line is pushed onto the plastic fitting which claips onto the metal return line below the brake booster/next to the steering column. The retaining clip was broken, and I had to destroy the plastic coupler to get it off the metal line. I thought 'no biggie, I'll just get a new coupler'.

So I go to multiple parts stores, no one has this size. They all have 3/8 and 5/16 sizes, but this is slightly smaller. I'm assuming this is 1/4" size. Again, this is the return line, the smaller line. I built this car 9 years ago and had it 95% done when I moved and put it into storage, and am just now having time to finish it. It was a 91 4cyl car. I cant remember if it has the 4cyl metal lines from the tank to the steering column area still, or if I put in the lines from the donor 86GT. I think I used the 86 GT lines.

Anyway, does anyone know what size/part number'where I can get a new one?


Thanks!
 

