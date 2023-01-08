Electrical Reverse lights/Cluster illumination not working?

N

nchapman_42

New Member
Sep 17, 2021
4
0
1
Missouri
Okay guys need some help here… I have a 1986 LX 5.0 that was converted from an AOD to a t5. All guages work however the cluster/hvac illumination only works when the car is put into reverse. Almost like it’s completing a ground at the switch. Coincidentally my reverse lights do not work at all. Verified I have power to the housings and verified bulbs were good. I’m completely thrown for a loop here. Also for more detail the Clutch Switch is still bypassed because I don’t see the jumpers, car starts without clutch in. So far I have put a new trans wiring harness in, a new reverse light switch, and a new headlight dimmer switch. Thanks guys, any information helps.


ALSO the car is on a holley terminator x system if that matters :)
 

