Right side of cluster not illuminating 91 LX Hatch

Z

Zeke1995

Member
Jun 15, 2025
11
2
13
North Carolina
#1
Question yall! I swapped the gauge cluster and changed the illumination bulbs out to 194 LEDs. However only the left side of the cluster. battery, coolant temp, and the tack is illuminating. However the right side is not. The middle column works and the right turn signal does too. But no lights on the speedo, oil temp and fuel level. I did have to put my old IVR in this cluster to get the fuel gauge to respond the gauges on the right side and speedometer works though. Any tips?
 

