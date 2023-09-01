Runs really rough - Code 212

1995 GT Manual
Runs really rough, if at all. It will not idle if I don't keep my foot on the pedal, and even then it may die. So its not driveable.
I pulled codes and the only code I got (other than 111) was:

212- Loss of Ignition diagnostic monitor signal / SPOUT circuit grounded

I could only pull codes with KOEO. It didn't run well enough for KOER. So I am also unable to check base timing.

So this must be a problem on the ignition circuit. I'm just not sure where to start. I don't want to throw parts at it.

  1. How can I test for a ground on the SPOUT? Disconnect the gray tab and use a multimeter to test for resistance to ground on each pin?
  2. How can I test the ICM?
  3. I've also read it could be the Hall Effect Sensor in the distributor. How can I test that?
  4. Do you think this is the reason the car won't run?

Any suggestions or advice is welcome!
 

