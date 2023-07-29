S550 GT 2020 - GT500 20" Wheels

TwisterS550GT
Jul 10, 2023
Hello all from Texas. New to the forums. I have a 2020 GT Premium coupe automatic. I don't drive it much just on the weekends from time to time now that I work from home. I've had the stang for two and a half years and love the car. Sitting at 7k miles. Its the twister orange color with the blackout package. I want to change up the wheels and tires on the car and would love to know if the GT500 wheels will fit without suspension or break modification. I've seen these takeoffs posted on eBay and it says they are compatible. Has anyone installed these on a regular GT? Pictures would be awesome if anyone has done this before.
Thanks, TwisterS550GT
