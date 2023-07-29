S550 GT 2020 - GT500 20" Wheels

T

TwisterS550GT

New Member
Jul 10, 2023
2
0
1
Hello all from Texas. New to the forums. I have a 2020 GT Premium coupe automatic. I don't drive it much just on the weekends from time to time now that I work from home. I've had the stang for two and a half years and love the car. Sitting at 7k miles. Its the twister orange color with the blackout package. I want to change up the wheels and tires on the car and would love to know if the GT500 wheels will fit without suspension or break modification. I've seen these takeoffs posted on eBay and it says they are compatible. Has anyone installed these on a regular GT? Pictures would be awesome if anyone has done this before.
Thanks, TwisterS550GT
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Qwk88LX
Just took delivery of a 2020 GT Premium PPL1 6-Speed!
Replies
23
Views
2K
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Noobz347
Noobz347
M
For Sale Garaged 1987 Foxbody V8 GT 5.0 Convertible, Automatic, white and silver paint with white leather interior $17,000 obo
Replies
0
Views
269
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
michaelS
M
Mycelus
SOLD [Minnesota] 2014 Ford Mustang GT | Grabber Blue | 6MT Coupe
Replies
1
Views
978
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
Mycelus
Mycelus
ReefBlueGT
SOLD 1993 Reef Blue 2 Tone GT Convertible 80k miles
Replies
0
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
ReefBlueGT
ReefBlueGT
C
Progress Thread 2004 Comp Orange GT
Replies
9
Views
396
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ctandc
C
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu