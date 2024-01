...there is so much mis-information out there it is not funny, so where to begin.First off you cannot take a cobra that you own and have it sent to a "Saleen certified shop" and have them "Saleen your stang"You have to have a untitled Cobra shipped from an authorized SVT and Saleen dealer to the Saleen factory to have it done.Putting a body kit and some Saleen parts does not make a authentic Saleen Cobra, nothing against it but you have a replica or a clone, it's not real and you cannot sell it as such.As for production numbers, they haven't released any numbers for 04 yet, but rumors are somewhere under 15 but more then 10, they should have the totals on 04 production any day now.previous production is as followed1996 111997 181998 351999 202001 152003 11