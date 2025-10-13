Progress Thread Sask84gt's 84 GT - Questions and Progress Thread

S

Sask84gt

Member
Oct 13, 2024
4
5
13
Canada
#1
Hey all,
I’m wanting to remove my info centre on my 1984 mustang gt and put in the 3guage plate from lmr with a water temp, oil pressure and AFR gauge installed. Although I do like the factory look only the low gas light and clock seem to work. I do however want to keep it to put back in if I need to.

Is there a way to keep the cigarette lighter working and take the rest out? Anybody else done this mod and can help a new guy out to get it done? Putting in autometer oil pressure and water temp gauges.
Thanks
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Wanting to install a autometer aftermarket water temp gauge on my 84 gt. Don’t really want to have a dead gauge in my dash so I bought these hoping I could run 2 off of this t fitting.
IMG_4805.webp

Would this work? Run it off my 3/8npt port on my edelbrock performer rpm intake then run the factory and aftermarket sensors on each side? Would the coolant get up there to get an accurate readings? I’ve read of others doing but wanted to get some of your opinions.

Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

from6to8
Progress Thread Progress Thread- From6to8's 1994 Cobra Supercharger install
Replies
171
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
from6to8
from6to8
F
1990 mustang GT, essentials to making a 5,000 mile round trip (Michigan to California, and back)
Replies
19
Views
511
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
hoopty5.0
hoopty5.0
3
94 Gt to 84 Fox
Replies
8
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
351C-84'Fox
3
1
Engine Motor swap from a 2003 Explorer
Replies
5
Views
85
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
squeak93
squeak93
Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1999–2004 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
140
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu