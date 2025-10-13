Hey all,
I’m wanting to remove my info centre on my 1984 mustang gt and put in the 3guage plate from lmr with a water temp, oil pressure and AFR gauge installed. Although I do like the factory look only the low gas light and clock seem to work. I do however want to keep it to put back in if I need to.
Is there a way to keep the cigarette lighter working and take the rest out? Anybody else done this mod and can help a new guy out to get it done? Putting in autometer oil pressure and water temp gauges.
Thanks
