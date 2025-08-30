1991 GT cigarette lighter/port not working (horn is working)

Earlier today when in my car, the port for the cigarette lighter was loose. I had a device plugged into the port and it was working if kept in place well. Then after removing it, I noticed how loose the port itself was, and actually came out. The metal thin plate that goes between it and the body of the console slid down. I did not want to take the console apart, so I managed to actually get the plate where it needed to be (fitting into the notch on the upper driver's side) and put a bit of silly putty to keep it in place while I squeezed in to get the end connected with the wiring to line up and stay in place, while I screwed the port back in. But it didn't work afterwards. The horn is working, which I am noting because it's on the same fuse. Is the silly putty not allowing the plate to ground properly? I tried it because I couldn't figure out otherwise how to keep it in place, and thought since it would go up against plastic, it may not matter, but now I am not sure. What else could be wrong here...what should I try next? I cringe at thinking about disassembling the console, especially if the problem ends up not getting fixed afterwards.



Thank you in advance.