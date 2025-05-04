Seatbelt chime is ruining my life

2005 GT, seatbelt light and chime live a life of their own outside of realityWhen starting it up the seatbelt light is illuminated for ~60 seconds regardless of the actual status of the belts. Then it will start flashing and chiming for about 5 sec every 30 seconds if I start driving. Both the chime and light coming and going every 30 sec. With the scan tool and looking at live data, everything checks out - buckling and unbuckling status changes correctly for both belts, passenger occupancy sensor works. When the chime starts, the scan tool still displays belt status as buckled. I tried the chime disabling method and it seems to "work" as the chime status in the scan tool changes to "unactive". But still no effect on the issue at hand. No fault codesSomething has triggered this weird routine in the system and it seems to be ignoring the restraint control module and sensors which seem to be functioning properly and sending the correct data...Hope someone can help this loser out