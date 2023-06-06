Shift Fork Issue?

I have a 2017 Ford Mustang V6 with around 61k miles. Clutch is still kicking and in decent shape for the milage. A few months back I did a pretty hard pull into second gear and when I let off the clutch, it instantly started to grind. I can put the car into second gear but it wants to kick out and grinds until I let off into neutral or into a different gear. I can put the car into second gear when the car is off just can't drive it in second gear at all forcing me to do first to third gear which really "grinds my gears" lol. I had a mechanic take a look at it and he said it is the first and second gear shift fork but after doing some further research on my own time, some are talking about replacing their synchros. Any advice on what I should do? Do I just go with the mechanics advice (he is a family friend and works on all the super cars in our area so he's well versed in what he does) or do I replace synchro or both? Any help would be greatly appreciated! Thank you guys in advance!!
 

